Hotels, Restaurants Barred From Levying Service Charges: What This Means for You

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) released a statement on Monday, 4 July, barring hotels and restaurants from levying service charge on customers. It also allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.

The matter has been contending for a long time with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) claiming that it is restaurants’ right to levy this charge. The government feels otherwise.

The CCPA comes under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and has released five guidelines to stop the levying of service charge.

How does this affect you? What to do about it? Here’s everything you should know.