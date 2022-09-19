Money Laundering: Delhi Court Stays Proceedings in Satyender Jain's Bail Plea

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Special Judge Goel had earlier allowed the application moved by the ED seeking permission to question Satyendar Jain in the excise policy case, following which the agency quizzed Jain on 16 September inside the jail.

Recently the court also took cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Satyendar Jain, his wife, and eight others including four firms in connection with the money laundering case.