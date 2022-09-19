Money Laundering: Delhi Court Stays Proceedings in Satyender Jain's Bail Plea

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Satyendar Jain)
A court in Delhi on Monday, 19 September stayed the proceedings in the bail hearing of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.
The judge directed the respondents to file their reply to ED's plea by 30 September, and stayed the proceedings before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel till further order.
The agency, in its plea, has raised certain contentions related to the bail arguments being heard by the special judge.
Goel, while hearing the lengthy arguments on the bail petitions of Jain and the other two co-accused - Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain - in the money laundering case, had pulled up the agency over its probe in the matter in the past few hearings.
All three accused are currently in judicial custody.
The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.
Special Judge Goel had earlier allowed the application moved by the ED seeking permission to question Satyendar Jain in the excise policy case, following which the agency quizzed Jain on 16 September inside the jail.
Recently the court also took cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Satyendar Jain, his wife, and eight others including four firms in connection with the money laundering case.