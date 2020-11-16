No Reimposition of Lockdown, 3rd Wave Past Peak: Delhi Health Min

“Wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday, 16 November, said that there will be no reimposition of lockdown in the national capital, adding that the third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak.

"There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now. Wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial... The third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Saying that the shutting down of markets "has not even been considered", the health minister said that footfall will reduce now that the festive season has subsided.