30,548 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 88.45 L; 1.3 L Deaths

Globally, over 54.3 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 13,16,000.

A medic collects samples for COVID-19 testing in New Delhi. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)

India on Monday, 16 November, reported 30,548 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 88,45,127. The death toll increased by 435 to 1,30,070.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,65,478 active cases across the country, while 82,49,579 patients have been discharged.

A total of 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 15 November, of which 8,61,706 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.