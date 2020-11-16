UK PM Boris Johnson in Quarantine After MP Tests COVID-Positive

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was contacted by NHS Test and Trace on Sunday, 15 November, after Ashfield MP Lee Anderson tested positive for COVID-19. The PM is in self-isolation in Downing Street but is currently asymptomatic.
"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesman for Johnson, who was hospitalised with COVID-19 in March, told the BBC.
“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” said Johnson’s spokesman to BBC.
Johnson took to Twitter to say that he was contacted by NHS Test and Trace on Sunday but is not showing symptoms. He said he would continue to lead the country’s response to the global pandemic from his residence.
The UK PM had on Thursday, 12 November, spent about 35 minutes with Anderson, who has since tested positive, reported BBC.
The news came from Downing Street just as Johnson had announced that the UK would be “levelling up” about coronavirus and he would be making “critical announcements” over the coming weeks, added the report.
(With Inputs from BBC)
