UK PM Boris Johnson in Quarantine After MP Tests COVID-Positive

“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” said Johnson’s spokesman to BBC.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was contacted by NHS Test and Trace on Sunday, 15 November, after Ashfield MP Lee Anderson tested positive for COVID-19. The PM is in self-isolation in Downing Street but is currently asymptomatic.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesman for Johnson, who was hospitalised with COVID-19 in March, told the BBC.