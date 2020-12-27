Kejriwal to Meet Protesting Farmers at Singhu on ‘Shaheedi Diwas’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Singhu border on Sunday, 27 December, at 6 pm to mark the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Singhu border for over a month against the three controversial agriculture laws that are allegedly called ‘anti-farmer’ laws.
As part of the two day ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ organised by Punjabi Academy at Guru Tej Bahadur Memorial at Singhu, Kejriwal will supposedly join in and participate in the singing of hymns, reported NDTV.
Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi saying, “On the day of martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh Ji, Baba Fateh Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji, I salute them”.
The Delhi CM had previously visited the Singhu border, and was the first CM to visit the protest site on Monday, 7 December, where he also reviewed the facilities for farmers at the spot.
He added that at the beginning of their protests, the Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. “I was pressurised but didn't permit,” he said. He also reiterated that the AAP and its leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars'.
Eleven opposition parties had previously put out a joint statement on Thursday, 24 December, asking for the scrapping of farm laws by the Centre.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: 27 Dec 2020,02:59 PM IST