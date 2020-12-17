Day 22 of Farmers’ Protest: SC to Hear Pleas on Protesters Today

Several family members, including widows, mothers and sisters, of Punjab farmers who killed themselves due to rising debt, joined the protesters at Tikri border on Wednesday.

At the protest site near the Delhi border, the women carried the pictures of their male family members who had ended their lives after being caught in the dept trap, PTI reported.

Around 700-800 women whose family members had ended their lives due to farm debt took part in the protest, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) vice president Harinder Kaur Bindu said.