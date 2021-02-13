Deep Sidhu Taken to Red Fort by Police to Recreate Events of R-Day

Sidhu was arrested on Monday, 8 February, from Karnal, Haryana, as the police believe him to be a “prominent player” behind the violence and vandalism in Delhi on 26 January. Iqbal Singh was nabbed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Sidhu had earlier admitted to raising the Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort during the 26 January unrest in Delhi, following which farm union leaders accused him of provoking farmers to change the designated route of the tractor rally and march to the Red Fort.

After a video of Sidhu being chased by protesting farmers at the protest site went viral, he was claimed to be absconding. However, Sidhu reportedly told the police that the reason for him having been in hiding was because “his life was at risk.”

The Hindustan Times had reported that he told the police that he feared he will be killed since the farm leaders have solely blamed him for the violence on that day.

He also stated that the tractor rally was a “well planned" event, and the farmer leaders in Punjab and at the Singhu Border were heard telling other farmers about their plans of taking the tractor rally to New Delhi, Parliament, India Gate and the Red Fort weeks ahead of Republic Day.

On Tuesday, 9 February, Sidhu was sent to seven-day police custody by a Delhi court.