School Disowns Question That Calls Farmers ‘Violent Maniacs’

On 11 February, the students of Class 10, DAV Boys Senior Secondary School in Gopalapuram, Chennai were asked to write a “letter to an editor” as part of the English language and literature paper, condemning the violence that allegedly occured during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

“The diabolical violence that broke out filled the hearts of citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight,” read the question.



The students were told to write a letter “condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains”. The question further read, “Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever”.



The students were asked to come up with “measures...to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation.”

The question paper drew attention when singer and activist TM Krishna tweeted about it last week. While a few congratulated the school for “upholding India’s morals”, several others criticised the school for asking a propagandist question.