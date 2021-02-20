DAV Class 10 Exam Paper Calls Farmers Miscreants & Violent Maniacs

The News Minute confirmed that the examination questions and answers are checked in house.

The question paper, shared by TM Krishna on social media has stirred up an online controversy, with users split between “congratulating the school for upholding India’s morals” and criticising the school for trying to influence children’s minds against the farmers’ protests as well as being an ally to propaganda.

The Quint reached out to the school but did not get a response. The story will be updated if DAV School responds.

For months, lakhs of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September 2020.