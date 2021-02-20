DAV Class 10 Exam Paper Calls Farmers Miscreants & Violent Maniacs

DAV Boys School in Chennai found itself embroiled in controversy after a class 10 exam paper referred to farmers, who are protesting against the farm laws, as “violent maniacs” and “miscreants”.
In the second revision examinations held on 11 February, the students of class 10 of DAV Boys Senior Secondary School in Gopalapuram were asked to write a “letter to an editor” as part of the English Language and Literature paper, condemning the violence on Republic Day tractors rally, during the farmers’ protest.
The students were told to write a 100-120-word letter to the editor of a newspaper where they had to come up with “measures...to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation”.
The News Minute confirmed that the examination questions and answers are checked in house.
The question paper, shared by TM Krishna on social media has stirred up an online controversy, with users split between “congratulating the school for upholding India’s morals” and criticising the school for trying to influence children’s minds against the farmers’ protests as well as being an ally to propaganda.
The Quint reached out to the school but did not get a response. The story will be updated if DAV School responds.
For months, lakhs of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September 2020.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
Published: 20 Feb 2021,02:34 PM IST