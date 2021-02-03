Propaganda Can’t Deter India: HM on Global Reax Over Farm Protests

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, 3 February, took to Twitter to slam the comments made by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests in India, saying, “No propaganda can deter India’s unity!” and added that “India stands united and together to achieve progress.”
Quote-tweeting the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement from earlier in the day, on the same issue, Shah said that no propaganda would stop India from attaining new heights.
The Centre on Wednesday had issued a statement saying, “The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”
The statement by the Ministry of External Affairs came with the farmers' protest getting the international spotlight, as global icons such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted about it. Among others who posted about the ongoing agitation was a US Congressman and a UK MP.
“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,” the MEA said.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday also lashed out at Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and Rahul Gandhi for their comments, calling them “anti-national”.
"Did they tweet when Kashmiri Pandits are taken out? Did they tweet when Delhi Police got injured with swords on 26 January? None of these international activists tweeted then. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad meets anti-India elements... whether it is Rihanna or Mia Khalifa. It is all propaganda to defame India. These are anti-national elements," Patra reportedly said, according to NDTV.
On Tuesday, singer-actor Rihanna tweeted the link to a story on the internet shutdown imposed around Delhi in the wake of the farmers' agitation, saying, "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest".
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday also tweeted support to the farmers' protest in India. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," tweeted Thunberg, along with a link to the same story shared by Rihanna.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
Published: 03 Feb 2021,08:06 PM IST