Propaganda Can’t Deter India: HM on Global Reax Over Farm Protests

The statement by the Ministry of External Affairs came with the farmers' protest getting the international spotlight, as global icons such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted about it. Among others who posted about the ongoing agitation was a US Congressman and a UK MP.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,” the MEA said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday also lashed out at Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and Rahul Gandhi for their comments, calling them “anti-national”.

"Did they tweet when Kashmiri Pandits are taken out? Did they tweet when Delhi Police got injured with swords on 26 January? None of these international activists tweeted then. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad meets anti-India elements... whether it is Rihanna or Mia Khalifa. It is all propaganda to defame India. These are anti-national elements," Patra reportedly said, according to NDTV.