Dance Historian & Padma Shri Awardee Sunil Kothari Passes Away

Kothari was born on 20 December 1922 in Mumbai and had qualified as a Chartered Accountant, before moving on to study Indian dance forms, reported PTI.

According to PTI, he had authored more than 20 books on Indian dance forms, including “Sattriya Dances of Assam” and “New Directions in Indian Dance”.

Kothari has also been a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi awarenesses, Kumar Chandrak and Rajitram Suvarna Chandrak.