Google Doodle Remembers Bollywood Actor And Dancer Zohra Sehgal

Parvati Pillai is the artist behind the illustration.

On 29 September, Google honoured late actor Zohra Sehgal with its Doodle. The Google homepage features an illustration of Sehgal with her hands in the air, as if she has been caught in the middle of an elegant dance. Artist Parvati Pillai is the one behind the illustration.

Sehgal was born on 27 April, 1912 in Saharanpur, British India. Apart from being an acclaimed actor, she was also a renowned dancer. She started out her journey by attending a ballet school in Germany. Later, she also toured internationally with Indian dance pioneer Uday Shankar. Upon returning to India, she took up acting and became a part of the Indian People’s Theatre Association in 1945.

In 1962, Sehgal moved to London, England and built an international profile over the following decades with roles in British television shows like Doctor Who and The Jewel in the Crown.