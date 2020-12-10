Modern Indian Dance Pioneer Astad Deboo Passes Away at 73

Deboo is noted for marrying Kathak and Kathakali to create a unique modern dance vocabulary. Born on 13 July, 1947 in Navsari, Gujarat, he studied Kathak with Guru Prahlad Das and later Kathakali with Guru EK Pannicker. He later attended the London School of Contemporary Dance, where he learned Martha Graham’s modern dance technique, and trained with Pina Bausch in the Wuppertal Dance Company.

Astad Deboo's dance career spanned half a century, with performances in over 70 countries, both solo and with other artistes. He also choreographed for directors such as Mani Ratnam, Vishal Bhardwaj and painter MF Hussain's Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. He received a Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 1995, followed by a Padma Shri in 2007 for his contribution to contemporary creative dance.

Deboo was also noted for his charitable work. In 2002, he founded the Astad Deboo Dance Foundation which provided creative training to marginalised sections, including the hearing-impaired.

