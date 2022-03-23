Dalit Man Forced To Rub Nose in Alwar Temple for 'Insulting Hindu Gods'

A 32-year-old Dalit man was allegedly harassed and forced to rub his nose on a platform at a temple for purportedly making derogatory comments on Hindu gods on Tuesday, 22 March, after his criticism of the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files sparked a social media row.

A video of the incident, which had occurred at Gokulpur village in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, has gone viral on social media.