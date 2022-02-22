Dalit Man Beaten Up in Muzaffarnagar for Objecting to Village Head's Husband

The incident reportedly took place on Monday when a meeting was called to resolve a dispute between two Dalit families of the Bihargarh village in the Bhopa district of Muzaffarnagar, and saw the husband of the village head Sanjay Chauhan and Omprakash Chauhan in attendance as the adjudicators.

Jhabar Singh objected to the presence of the husband and the relative of the village head at the meeting, saying that they could resolve their internal matter on their own. "Where were you prior to this?" he asked.