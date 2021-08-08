Dalit Govt Staff in TN 'Forced' to Fall on Feet of Caste Hindu Man

Screenshot of the viral video
(Photo: The News Minute)
In yet another case of indiscriminate caste discrimination, a Dalit man, who works at the Otterpalayam Annur village administrative office in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has alleged that he was forced to fall on the feet of a Caste Hindu man, who also allegedly hurled caste abuses during a incident on Friday, 6 August, The News Minute reported.
Gopinathan alias Gopalswamy aged 42, a marriage broker, who belongs to the Gounder community is a resident of Annur village. He visited the Village Administrative Officers (VAO) office here at 11 am on Friday for getting a land patta.
But as he did not have the required documents, the VAO Kalaiselvi, asked him to bring the necessary documents to get the patta.
However, Gopinathan did not budge. He refused to bring the documents or leave the office and began arguing with Kalaiselvi in a rude manner.
Meanwhile, Muthuswamy, a helper at the office who was witnessing the incident asked Gopinathan to speak decently to the officer. He is also said to have told Gopinathan to bring the required documents.
But, Gopinathan refused to listen and in turn began behaving abusively with Muthuswamy too.
In a video, that has since gone viral on social media, Muthuswamy can be seen in tears, helplessly falling on the feet of Gopinathan. The video also showed other officers and VAO Kalaiselvi urging Muthuswamy not to succumb and fall on Gopinathan's feet. Muthuswamy could also be seen profusely sobbing and beating his head with his hands.
Muthuswamy later told the media, the audio of which has also gone viral, that Gopinathan hurled caste slurs at him and threatened to get him sacked using his 'network'. That is when he decided to fall at Gopinathan's feet.
According to reports, Gopinathan also tried to lodge a police complaint against Muthuswamy at Annur police station. But the police seems to have taken no action on it.
In the audio, Muthusamy was also reportedly heard saying,
When asked by mediapersons as to what made him fall on Gopinathan's feet, he said,
Muthusamy further alleged that after he intervened and asked Gopinathan to behave properly, Gopinathan insisted him to fall on his feet.
Caste tensions have been reported from Otterpalayam Annur even previously, in fact a few years ago, Dalits were not allowed to draw water from common wells here, the publication reported.
Following the public outrage that the incident created, Coimbatore district collector GS Sameeran on Saturday, 7 August, ordered to form an inquiry committee headed by District Revenue Officer (DRO) Leela Alex. He also ordered to register a police complaint and asked for a detailed report regarding the incident.
Taking cognisance of the video clip, Selva Nagaratnam, Coimbatore Superintendent of Police, who was present at the Annur Police Station for the investigation regarding this case, ordered an inquiry into the incident.
K Ramakrishnan, the General Secretary of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) also urged for appropriate action be taken against Gopinathan under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined