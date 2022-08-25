Dalit Girl Allegedly Thrashed While Passing by a Temple in MP, Cases Registered

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly beaten while walking close to a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Friday, 19 August, the eve of Krishna Janmashtami.
She was admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries to the ribs.
Narrating the alleged incident, the girl said, "I was passing through near a temple and there was an event on Janmashtami going on. Some of the Mali (a caste in MP) people shouted at me, saying that I am from a lower caste and asked me why I was passing through that road?"
The girl further said that when she asked them not to shout and use casteist slurs, the accused, including some women, started beating her up.
The other side, however, claimed that the girl’s father entered the village temple’s Janmashtami programme in an inebriated state and began dancing, leading to objections from other attendees.
A case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was registered in the Khalwa police station of Khandwa district.
Khalwa police station incharge Parasram Davar said:
In another incident on Friday, 19 August, in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, an OBC woman sarpanch and other elected Dalit representatives of Jariyari village panchayat were allegedly attacked by goons.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act was registered, however, the victims claimed that the perpetrators were allowed to easily walk free by the police and administration.
