Ode to Krishna: Urdu Poetry Brings Out Kanhaiya’s Inclusive Spirit

And, finally, no one can match the ardour of Maukana Hasrat Mohani, a practising Muslim, a panch-waqta namazi (one who prays five times), one for whom worship of any deity is kufr, yet whose ardour for Hazrat Shri Krishna Alaihi Rahma ('The Venerable Shri Krishna Blessed be His Name') knew no bounds. Of the vast amounts of poetry on his beloved Krishan ji maharaj, here’s a small sample:

On the worship of beauty:

Maslak-i ishq hai parastish-i husn

Hum nahin jaante aazab-o-sawaab

(The path of love leads to the worship of beauty

I know neither reward nor punishment)

On the boo-i uns (‘the fragrance of oneness’) that permeates all paths of love, be it leading to Mecca, Barsana, Medina, Mathura, Ajmer or Nand Gaon:

Irfaan-e ishq naam hai mere maqaam ka

Haamil hun kis ke naghma-i nai ke payaam ka

Mathura se ahl-i dil ko woh aati hai boo-i uns

Duniya-i jaan mein shor hai jis ke dawaam ka

Labrez-i noor hai dil-i 'Hasrat' zahe naseeb

Ek husn-i mushkfaam ke shauq-i tamaam ka

(The name of my destination is Love's Knowledge

The message of whose melodious flute I carry

The scent of Oneness wafts from Mathura to the people of heart

And suffuses the living world

It is Hasrat's good fortune that his heart is brimful with the radiance

And love of that musk-scented Beautiful one)