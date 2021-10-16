'Dalit Lives Are Expendable for Congress', Says BJP Over Singhu Border Killing

File photo of BJP general secretary and Punjab in-charge, Dushyant Gautam.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 16 October, slammed Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh over the brutal Singhu border murder and said that "Dalit lives are expendable, as long as it suits their (Congress') politics".
BJP General Secretary and Punjab incharge Dushyant Gautam told news agency IANS that any death is unfortunate but to draw the attention of the Gandhi siblings (Rahul and Priyanka), a Dalit has to die in a BJP-ruled state.
"Congress Chief Ministers Bhupesh Baghel and Channi announced compensation for an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh to politically establish Gandhi siblings but not a single penny for the Dalit resident in Punjab who was killed yesterday," he added.
The body of Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, was found hanging with a severed hand, close to the main stage of the farmers' protest site near the Delhi-Haryana border on Friday morning.
In a tweet, incharge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya also slammed the Congress and said:
On Friday, BJP General Secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh had tweeted against the ongoing protests.
Taking note of the brutal murder, Chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla had on Friday asked the Haryana DGP to immediately arrest the culprits.
