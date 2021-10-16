'Dalit Lives Are Expendable for Congress', Says BJP Over Singhu Border Killing

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 16 October, slammed Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh over the brutal Singhu border murder and said that "Dalit lives are expendable, as long as it suits their (Congress') politics".

BJP General Secretary and Punjab incharge Dushyant Gautam told news agency IANS that any death is unfortunate but to draw the attention of the Gandhi siblings (Rahul and Priyanka), a Dalit has to die in a BJP-ruled state.