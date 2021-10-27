3 Booked for Denying Haircut, Using Caste Slurs Against Dalit Man in Tamil Nadu

A barber and a salon owner have been booked for allegedly directing casteist slurs towards a Dalit man in Tamil Nadu's Salem, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday, 27 October.

26-year-old Poovasaran, the complainant, was allegedly denied a haircut by the salon staff, who made casteist remarks against him.

Three persons, Loganathan, Annakilli, and Palanivel of the 'New Style Saloon' have been booked by the police under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, Sub-Inspector of Thalavasal Police Selvaraj told IE.