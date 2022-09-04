Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): The 'Soft-Spoken' Tycoon With Business in His Blood

Fifty-four-year-old business tycoon Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident on Sunday, 4 September. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when he was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his Mercedes. The car rammed the divider, according to the Palghar Superintendent of Police. Two people in the car, including Mistry, died on the spot, while two others have been hospitalised.

Mistry was the executive chairman of Tata Group from 2013 to 2016 and was considered one of the most powerful and influential business personalities in the country. Even so, he was often described as soft-spoken and unassuming by many in the business world and outside it. He was known to have loved golfing and was an automobile aficionado.

As condolences pour in from all quarters on the sudden demise of the businessman, we look at his life, career, and the infamous dispute between him and Ratan Tata.