‘Conscience is Clear’: Cyrus Mistry on SC Verdict Backing Removal

Days after the Supreme Court on 26 March set aside the December 2019 ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that had directed the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairperson, he reacted saying that he was grateful for the opportunity and that his conscience is clear.

However, he stressed that as a minority shareholder of Tata Sons, he was “personally disappointed by the judgment of the apex court”.

The NCLAT order had ordered the reinstatement of Mistry as Tata Sons chairman and set aside N Chandrasekaran’s appointment.

The apex court allowed all the appeals filed by Tata Sons against the said NCLAT order. Meanwhile, the appeals by the SP Group and Cyrus Investments were dismissed.