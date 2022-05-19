Ratan Tata Expresses 'Appreciation' on Supreme Court Denying Cyrus Mistry's Plea

Mistry, a scion of the wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, was removed from the post of chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016. In December that year, two firms backed by Mistry's family had moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), saying that there had been mismanagement by the Tatas.

In a judgment in March last year, the Supreme Court had backed Mistry’s removal, setting aside the December 2019 ruling of the NCLAT that had directed the reinstatement of Mistry as Tata Sons chairperson.

Mistry was the sixth chairperson of Tata Sons and had taken over in 2012 after Ratan Tata. He was later also removed as director of the board of Tata Sons.

Mistry and Ratan Tata had reportedly fallen out over key investment decisions, including manufacturing of the world’s cheapest car, the Nano.