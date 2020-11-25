Cyclone Nivar: Buses, Flights & Trains Cancelled to & From Chennai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Cyclone Nivar is expected to hit the coast between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening.
The government of Tamil Nadu announced suspension of bus transport services in Delta districts since 1 pm on Tuesday until further orders.
The southern railways has also cancelled trains that operate in the delta region on 25 and 26 November. The railways also said that a full refund shall be granted for those who had booked tickets to travel in these trains.
Aircraft operations at Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 7 pm on Wednesday to 7 am Thursday.
Here is a list of bus, train, and flight services suspended or cancelled for the next few days due to the cyclone.
In view of Cyclone Nivar, the following pair of trains are fully cancelled as detailed below:
List of special trains fully cancelled for 25 November:
List of trains to be partially cancelled on 25 November:
Trains cancelled on 26 November 2020:
Trains cancelled on 29 November 2020:
Changes in Pattern of Train Services
The following trains are diverted to run as detailed below:
• Train No. 02296 Danapur - KSR Bengaluru Special train that left Danapur on 24 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.30 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai to Bengaluru
• Train No. 02510 Guwahati - Bangalore Cantonment Special train of 24 November and expected at 04.35 hrs at Perambur on 26 November will skip Perambur and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai.
• Train No. 02577 Darbhanga – Mysuru Special train of 24 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14.20 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai.
• Train No. 02642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram Central of 24 November and expected at Perambur at 03.35 hrs will skip Perambur and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai.
• Train No. 02509 Bangalore Cantonment – Guwahati Special train leaving Bangalore Cantonment at 23.40 hrs on 25 November and expected at Perambur at 05.25 hrs on 26 November will skip Perambur and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur, skipping Perambur.
• Train No. 02295 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Special train journey leaving Bengaluru at 09.00 hrs on 26 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.15 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur.
• Train No. 03210 Yeswantpur– Danapur Special train journey leaving Yeswantpur at 07.10 hrs on 26 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14.15 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur skipping Dr MGR Chennai Central.
• Train No. 02512 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Gorakhpur Special train leaving Thiruvananthapuram at 06.05 hrs on 26 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.05 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur skipping Dr MGR Chennai Central.
Bus services -- inter and intra-district -- in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts have been suspended since 1 pm on Tuesday.
The services will remain suspended till further orders in these districts. The precautionary measure was announced keeping in mind the effects of Cyclone Nivar in coastal and delta regions of the state.
Chennai traffic police has decided to close all major routes across the city until further notice to facilitate rescue and relief operations. This includes Kamarajar road off Marina beach, ECR, OMR and Ennore express Highway.
Chennai Metro railway services are suspended until further notice. The services for Thursday will be announced based on the weather conditions.
A total of 24 flights, 12 arriving and 12 departing from Chennai airport, have been cancelled due to Cyclone Nivar. This includes flights to and from Trichy, Bengaluru, Thoothukudi, Hubli and Managaluru.
Due to Cyclone Nivar, aircraft operations at the Chennai airport will remain suspended from 7 pm of 25 November to 7 am of 26 November. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching cyclone.
The following are the flights which have been cancelled:
