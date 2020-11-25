Cyclone Nivar: Buses, Flights & Trains Cancelled to & From Chennai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Cyclone Nivar is expected to hit the coast between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Cyclone Nivar is expected to hit the coast between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening.



The government of Tamil Nadu announced suspension of bus transport services in Delta districts since 1 pm on Tuesday until further orders. The southern railways has also cancelled trains that operate in the delta region on 25 and 26 November. The railways also said that a full refund shall be granted for those who had booked tickets to travel in these trains. Aircraft operations at Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 7 pm on Wednesday to 7 am Thursday.



Here is a list of bus, train, and flight services suspended or cancelled for the next few days due to the cyclone.

Train Services Cancelled:

In view of Cyclone Nivar, the following pair of trains are fully cancelled as detailed below:

List of special trains fully cancelled for 25 November: Train No 02634 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Daily Superfast Express Special

Train No 02633 Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari Daily Superfast Express Special

Train No 06724 Kollam – Chennai Egmore Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special

Train No 06723 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special

Train No 06102 Kollam – Chennai Egmore Express Special via Sengottai, Madurai Jn

Train No 06101 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Express Special via Madurai Jn., Sengottai

Train No 06795/06796 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Special cancelled

Train No. 02674 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special Train of 25 November

Train No.06019 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Madurai Special Train

Train No.02671 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mettupalayam Special Train

Train No.02672 Mettupalayam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special Train

Train No.02673 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Special Train

Train No.02601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangalore Special Train

Train No.02623 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Special Train

Train No.02639 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Special Train

Train No.02658 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special Train

Train No.02657 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Special Train List of trains to be partially cancelled on 25 November: Train No 06231 Mayiladuthurai – Mysuru Special is partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No 06187 Karaikkal – Ernakulam Special partially cancelled between Karaikkal and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No 02084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Special partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuthurai.

Train No 02083 Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Special partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No 02897 Puducherry – Bhubaneswar Special partially cancelled between Puducherry and Chennai Egmore.

Train No 02868 Puducherry – Howrah Superfast Special partially cancelled between Puducherry and Villupuram Trains cancelled on 26 November 2020: Train No. 02673 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Special Train

Train No.02760/02759 Hyderabad – Tambaram- Hyderabad

Train No.06053 Madurai – Bikaner Special Train

Train No.06020 Madurai – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special Train

Train No.02808 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi Special Train

Train No.02624 Thiruvananthapuram - Dr MGR Chennai Central Special Train

Train No.02640 Alappuzha - Dr MGR Chennai Central Special Train Trains cancelled on 29 November 2020: Train No.06054 Bikaner - Madurai Special Train

Changes in Pattern of Train Services



The following trains are diverted to run as detailed below: • Train No. 02296 Danapur - KSR Bengaluru Special train that left Danapur on 24 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.30 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai to Bengaluru • Train No. 02510 Guwahati - Bangalore Cantonment Special train of 24 November and expected at 04.35 hrs at Perambur on 26 November will skip Perambur and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai. • Train No. 02577 Darbhanga – Mysuru Special train of 24 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14.20 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai. • Train No. 02642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram Central of 24 November and expected at Perambur at 03.35 hrs will skip Perambur and instead be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai. • Train No. 02509 Bangalore Cantonment – Guwahati Special train leaving Bangalore Cantonment at 23.40 hrs on 25 November and expected at Perambur at 05.25 hrs on 26 November will skip Perambur and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur, skipping Perambur. • Train No. 02295 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Special train journey leaving Bengaluru at 09.00 hrs on 26 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.15 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur. • Train No. 03210 Yeswantpur– Danapur Special train journey leaving Yeswantpur at 07.10 hrs on 26 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14.15 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur skipping Dr MGR Chennai Central. • Train No. 02512 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Gorakhpur Special train leaving Thiruvananthapuram at 06.05 hrs on 26 November and expected at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.05 hrs on 26 November will skip Chennai and instead be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur skipping Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Bus Services Suspended in Delta, Coastal Districts

Bus services -- inter and intra-district -- in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts have been suspended since 1 pm on Tuesday. The services will remain suspended till further orders in these districts. The precautionary measure was announced keeping in mind the effects of Cyclone Nivar in coastal and delta regions of the state. Chennai traffic police has decided to close all major routes across the city until further notice to facilitate rescue and relief operations. This includes Kamarajar road off Marina beach, ECR, OMR and Ennore express Highway. Chennai Metro railway services are suspended until further notice. The services for Thursday will be announced based on the weather conditions.

Flights Suspended till Thursday Morning

A total of 24 flights, 12 arriving and 12 departing from Chennai airport, have been cancelled due to Cyclone Nivar. This includes flights to and from Trichy, Bengaluru, Thoothukudi, Hubli and Managaluru.

Due to Cyclone Nivar, aircraft operations at the Chennai airport will remain suspended from 7 pm of 25 November to 7 am of 26 November. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching cyclone.