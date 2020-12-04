Cyclone Burevi: Low-Lying, Suburban Areas In Chennai Inundated  

Many low-lying and suburban areas of Chennai are inundated in the wake of Cyclone Burevi, just a week after recovering from the impact of Cyclone Nivar. Parts of Velachery, KK Nagar, Sholinganallur, Pallikaranai, Nandanam, Ayanavaram, Perambur, Puliyanthope and Chitlapakkam are experiencing flooding in Chennai.

According to a bulletin by Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Burevi has turned into a deep depression, and remains stationed over the Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram district coast as of 8.30 am on Friday.