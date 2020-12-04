Thiruvananthapuram Airport Services Suspended for 8 Hours 

Thiruvananthapuram Airport has suspended operations from 10 am to 6 pm for Friday in the wake of the cyclone warning. Airport operations will remain open for any emergency situation, reported ANI.
As Kerala remains on high alert, the state government has declared a public holiday for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state for Friday.
Cyclone Burevi is weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD, the deep depression is about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70km west-southwest of Pamban and 160km of Kanniyakumari.
The IMD said Burevi lay centered 40km east-southeast of Pamban and 260 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari.
The government has announced helpline numbers for districts that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Burevi.
Here is the complete list:
The 24x7 emergency number which is common for all the districts is 1077.
Emergency number in Tuticorin - 0461 2340101 and WhatsApp number 9486454714.
Madurai district emergency number - landline - 0452-2546160.
Tahsildar (Disaster Management) - 97888869536
Virudhunagar district emergency number - 04562 – 252600, 2526601, 262602, 252603
Ramanathapuram -04567-230056, 57, 58
Tirunelveli – Collectorate board: 0462-2501035
Source: Times of India
Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar is close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban: IMD
Source: ANI
On Friday, the Central Water Commission informed that Periya Odai at Venganur in Cuddalore district upstream of Wellington dam is flowing above its previous Highest Flood Level and is still rising.
Source: ANI
Flight services at Madurai airport have beensuspended till 12 pm on Friday, in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Tuticorin airport to be closed on Friday.
At least 177 people were shifted from Ponmudi hill station in Trivandrum district to relief camp at Government High School in Anappara, in the wake of Cyclone Burevi, ANI reported.
Fishermen were advised not to venture into southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast on Thursday, Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coasts from Thursday to Friday, and over Lakshadweep-Maldives area & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from Thursday to Saturday.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said given the present set of indicators, Cyclone Burevi is expected to enter Kerala on Friday.
“According to the IMD, Burevi is expected to enter Indian territory at Tuticorin coast either tonight (Thursday) or tomorrow morning (Friday). By tomorrow afternoon, it is expected to touch base in Kerala... it is expected to arrive in the Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram border and from there, it will go into the Arabian Sea. Once in land the expected maximum wind speed is expected to be 60 kms in an hour,” he said.
Vijayan said that districts like Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Alappuzha can expect very heavy rainfall.
“All have to be very cautious and have to be on alert till it leaves our state. All the basic arrangements have been done and officials are also ready. Mobile operators have been asked to ensure that they provide generators at all tower sites. Air Force and Navy are also all ready, in case a need arises,” he added.
Published: 04 Dec 2020,07:30 AM IST