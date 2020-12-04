Thiruvananthapuram Airport Services Suspended for 8 Hours 

Thiruvananthapuram Airport has suspended operations from 10 am to 6 pm for Friday in the wake of the cyclone warning. Airport operations will remain open for any emergency situation, reported ANI.

As Kerala remains on high alert, the state government has declared a public holiday for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state for Friday.

Cyclone Burevi is weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD, the deep depression is about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70km west-southwest of Pamban and 160km of Kanniyakumari.

The IMD said Burevi lay centered 40km east-southeast of Pamban and 260 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari.