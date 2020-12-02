Cyclone Burevi Likely To Hit TN on 4 Dec, Kerala on Red Alert

The IMD mentioned that Cyclone Burevi is very likely to hit Sri Lanka on 2 December and Tamil Nadu on 4 December.

Cyclone Storm Burevi has formed over the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the wee hours of Wednesday, 2 December.



The IMD has issued a red alert in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district for 3 December and an orange alert for 2 and 4 December, the news agency ANI reported.

Cyclone Burevi is expected to cross South Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on the morning of 4 December, as per IMD.

Cyclone Likely to Hit Sri Lanka on Wednesday

According to The News Minute, the latest weather update from the IMD is that the cyclonic storm lies centred at present about 330 km east-southeast of Trincomalee and will cross the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday night. The late-night warning by the IMD also mentioned that Cyclone Burevi is very likely to hit Sri Lanka on 2 December.

It will then emerge in Gulf of Mannar early on Thursday. The IMD on Wednesday also said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on 2 and 4 December and over south Kerala on 3 and 4 December. Fishing operations in the area will remain completely suspended between 2 and 5 December, the IMD added. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at Thoothukudi, while three NDRF teams have reached Tirunelveli, to move towards low-lying areas, ANI reported on Wednesday.

Squally wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph are expected over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during the next six hours.

Heavy Rain Forecast

“It’s very likely to intensify further during (the) next 06 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during evening/night of 2nd December as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph.” IMD Statement

Sea conditions are very rough to high over the southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off east Sri Lanka coast. The same will continue till the night of 2 December and gradually improve thereafter, the IMD statement mentioned.



Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts on Wednesday and Thursday, reported New Indian Express. In view of the intensifying depression, The National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had met with the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the advisor of Lakshadweep and secretaries of different ministries via video conferencing on 1 December.

Won’t Be as Intense as Cyclone Nivar: IMD

This is the second cyclone that has been predicted to hit the state, last week’s being Cyclone Nivar, which battered the southern state. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told NDTV that Burevi will not be as intense as Nivar. According to the IMD, the deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Burevi at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.