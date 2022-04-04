In The Garb of Increasing Convictions, a Bill Profiling Citizens to Curb Dissent

In this report, it also noted some success stories of having identified accused by tracing finger prints but a recurring fact across many of these stories was that the quality of the finger prints was poor.

Even then, the report offers no analysis or evidence of whether any of those finger prints that were traced lead to conviction or even to any cases of mistaken identity and wrongful conviction. Any mention of privacy or safeguards during sharing of finger prints is also entirely missing from the report!

One wonders why lakhs of finger prints are in record when admittedly several may be of poor quality and traceability remains dismal.

In a similar vein, in absence of cogent evidence that technologies like finger printing, in existence since at least a century in India, have led to convictions, what gives the government the confidence to say that if more ‘measurements’ on an individual will be collected, these will improve conviction? The data cannot be collected as the first step and then capabilities for its analysis built, that amounts to putting cart before the horse.

And not only do such capabilities need to be built, there needs to be in place safeguards and limitations to prevent misuse of data if and when it is eventually collected. There also needs to be an audit of such capabilities for being compliant with our rights.