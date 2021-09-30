The Evolution of Right to Privacy in India: A Look at the Past, Present & Future

The jurisprudence of Right to Privacy has evolved and developed through a series of judgments over the past 67 years, culminating with the Puttaswamy-I judgment in 2017 which reaffirmed that it is very much a fundamental right.

The judgment stated that privacy is a necessary condition for the meaningful exercise of other guaranteed freedoms.

In this article, The Quint's Mehab Qureshi and Kazim Rizvi, co-founder of The Dialogue, a privacy policy think tank, trace the history of India's privacy discourse, and how far we have come since the remarkable Puttaswamy-I judgment, and where we need to go from here in terms of a data protection law, and the need for balancing security with privacy.