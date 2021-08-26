Spyware Use Violates Supreme Court Privacy Ruling: Internet Freedom Groups

The Indian government’s claims that it has sufficient safeguards to prevent unauthorised surveillance have no basis, the groups said.

In India, the legal regime for surveillance is governed by the 1885 Telegraph Act, along with the 2000 Information Technology Act. Under these laws, which have been challenged in Indian courts, the executive branch has unchecked and extremely broad powers of surveillance that are devoid of any meaningful safeguards, with no judicial authorisation or independent oversight.

"Even though the Supreme Court has twice stated, in 1997 and in 2017, that an order of surveillance can be passed only when strictly necessary and if there is no other alternative, the lack of independent scrutiny and effective reporting mechanisms result in lack of accountability," the groups asserted.

Four years after the Supreme Court’s pronouncement on the right to privacy, the Pegasus revelations should serve as a wake-up call for the urgent need to meaningfully recognise and protect the right to privacy in India, the groups added.