Firm Claiming to Supply Pfizer, AstraZeneca Jabs to BMC Backs Out

“We are verifying the claims of the firms. Many crucial documents like authorization letters from manufacturers are yet to be submitted. One round of interaction has been taken with five bidders," an official told The Indian Express.

BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Tuesday, 25 May, had disclosed that the civic body had received eight bids till then, of which seven offers were for the Sputnik vaccine, while one was for Pfizer/AstraZeneca.

The BMC has also approached Serum Institute of India (SII) and Russian Direct Investment Firm, the latter being the global commercialisation partner for the Sputnik V vaccine, in order to solicit a tender for vaccine supply. However, it has no received no response from either of the firms so far.

