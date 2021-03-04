COVID Vaccination Phase 2: FM Sitharaman, Delhi CM Get 1st Dose

This comes three days after the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 kickstarted across the country on 1 March, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the jabs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken his first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at AIIMS in Delhi on Monday.

In the first phase of vaccination, only healthcare and frontline workers were eligible to be vaccinated.