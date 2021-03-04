COVID Vaccination Phase 2: FM Sitharaman, Delhi CM Get 1st Dose

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 4 March, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the LNJP Hospital. His parents were also administered the shot along with him.
Among others who were given the first dose of the vaccine on Thursday were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha.
According to reports, Kejriwal was given the Covishield vaccine. The CM said, "We (my parents and I) don't have any problems (after vaccination) and are in good health."
This comes three days after the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 kickstarted across the country on 1 March, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the jabs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken his first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at AIIMS in Delhi on Monday.
In the first phase of vaccination, only healthcare and frontline workers were eligible to be vaccinated.
Two vaccine candidates – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield – were given approval by India's top drug regulator earlier in January.
On Thursday, India reported 17,407 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,11,56,923. The death toll increased by 89 to 1,57,435.
