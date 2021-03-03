Pele Gets His First COVID-19 Vaccine in Brazil

Arguably the greatest goal-scorer of all time, Pele was vaccinated against COVID-19, on the very day which witnessed a record 1,641 people dying from the virus in Brazil.

The 80-year-old shared a picture on Instagram while being vaccinated and was the first citizen in Brazil to get vaccinated. In his Instagram caption, he said, "Today is an unforgettable day – I received the vaccine! The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine. Please continue to wash your hands and stay home if possible. When you go out please don’t forget your mask and maintain social distance. This will pass if we can think of others and help each other.’’