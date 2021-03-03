Pele Gets His First COVID-19 Vaccine in Brazil

Arguably the greatest goal-scorer of all time, Pele was vaccinated against COVID-19, on the very day which witnessed a record 1,641 people dying from the virus in Brazil.
The 80-year-old shared a picture on Instagram while being vaccinated and was the first citizen in Brazil to get vaccinated. In his Instagram caption, he said, "Today is an unforgettable day – I received the vaccine! The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine. Please continue to wash your hands and stay home if possible. When you go out please don’t forget your mask and maintain social distance. This will pass if we can think of others and help each other.’’
Brazil is currently facing a new surge in COVID cases and has seen over 257,361 deaths because of the virus, only behind USA which has seen over 516,000 deaths.
The Brazilian player urges people to stay cautious and reminds them that pandemic is not yet over.
He is the only player in the world to have won three World Cups – 1958 in Sweden, 1962 in Chile, and 1970 in Mexico. He is currently self-isolating himself in his house in Sao Paulo.
