FAQ: What Does Covaxin’s 81% Efficacy Mean? How Does It Work?

And so, this announcement is especially significant in lifting a lot of the ambiguity surrounding the homegrown vaccine.

Talking to FIT, Dr Swapneil Parikh, Internal medicine specialist in Mumbai and author of ‘The Coronavirus: What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic’, said, “It’s wonderful news that interim analysis from the Covaxin Phase 3 trial suggests the vaccine is efficacious. We need to wait for the pre-print to see the confidence in this data but this is great news for our country!”