Give Vaccine to All Who Desire, Deserve It: COVID Advisor For Maha

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said on Tuesday, 6 April, that the government is prioritising COVID vaccines for those who need it, not those who want it. The clamour for opening up vaccines for all has been gaining ground, and several states have written to the PMO for permission to vaccinate all above 18.

In the state of Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country right now, experts are asking why vaccines are being restricted.

FIT speaks with Dr Subhash R Salunkhe, technical advisor to the government of Maharashtra, on the state's strategy to tackle the surge and vaccinations.