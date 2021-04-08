COVID: Night Curfew in Bengaluru, 7 More Cities in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has announced a night curfew in Bengaluru, Mysuru and five other districts of Karnataka for 10 days starting from April 10. The curfew will come into effect from 10 pm to 5 am every day from April 10 (Saturday) to April 20 (Tuesday). The night curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur and Udupi-Manipal.
The decision comes after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of all states with reference to Karnataka. The decision comes in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and six other districts.
Though there is a surge in the cases, the fatality rate remains low (0.05% on Wednesday), the state government said. The PM has advised to focus on micro-containment zone, ensure sufficient ambulance, oxygen supply and ventilators. He has also called for a vaccine drive from 11 to 14 April.
Apart from this, the state government has announced other measures to increase the vaccine coverage and treatment for COVID-19.
“So far, we have vaccinated more than 53 lakh people. We have vaccinated 22.31% of the target population above 45 years of age as compared to the national average of 13.94% as on April 5,” the state government said.
(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)
Published: 08 Apr 2021,09:54 PM IST