Are Indian States Facing a Shortage of COVID-19 Vaccines? 

However, the Centre has hit back on Maharashtra’s SOS on vaccines. In an interview with NDTV on 7 April, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slammed what he called "deplorable attempts by some state governments to distract attention from their failures and spread panic among the people.” He said there are no vaccine shortages in India.

Now, these are obviously contradictory statements. So, to get a sense of what the ground reality is in the states reporting vaccine shortages, especially in hotspots like Pune, I spoke with Dr Varsha Dange, who is the Medical Officer for the Pimpri Chinchwad District of Maharashtra. According to her, the district today officially ran out of Covishield vaccines.

You will also be hearing from Dr Subhash Salunkhe, who is the COVID-19 technical advisor to the Maharashtra government, on where we are heading in this second wave of the virus.