‘PM Modi is Scared of China,’ Says Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu

Taking aim directly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 27 February, while campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, accused the PM of being “scared” of China and working for the interests of the privileged few in the country.

Speaking to lawyers at a college in Thoothukudi, Gandhi said, “Question isn't whether PM is useful or useless. The question is who is he useful to? PM Modi is extremely useful to two people ie, 'hum do, humare do', who are using him to increase their wealth, and useless to the poor.”

Launching his three-day tour of Tamil Nadu ahead of Assembly elections on 6 April, Gandhi added in his address that PM Modi allowed Chinese forces to “test the idea” in Doklam in 2017 and that his first reaction to the Chinese incursions was that “nobody has come into India.”