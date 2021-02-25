Ahead of Elections, PM Modi to Visit Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Today

For Puducherry, the PM will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of NH45-A – 56 km Sattanathapuram–Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal district.

The foundation stone of the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus-Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER) will also be laid, along with the foundation stone for the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme.

The PM’s visit to Puducherry comes just days after the Congress government led by V Narayanasamy fell after losing majority. Several members of the Congress-DMK alliance had quit in last one month, with some joining the BJP. Moreover, a few days before the government collapsed, Kiran Bedi was removed as the lieutenant governor of the UT and replaced by Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was given additional charge.