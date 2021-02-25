AIADMK & BJP, Example of ‘Cooperative Federalism’: PM Modi in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 25 February, lashed out at the opposition over misgovernance and termed the seat-sharing meetings between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress as "corruption hackathons".
As he addressed a BJP rally in Coimbatore, he targeted DMK saying the party has lost the right to be called an all Tamil Nadu party.
"Last time they won a full majority on their own in the state was 25 years ago. Both parties have tried to launch and re-launch their respective first families but got no success. There is continuous family drama there," he added.
The rally was part of PM Modi’s visit to Puducherry and Coimbatore on Thursday, where he inaugurated key infrastructure projects, including the Bhawani Sagar Dam in the state.
PM Modi claimed that the partnership between BJP at the Centre and AIADMK state government is a “classic example of cooperative federalism”.
He stated that people “want development-oriented governance,” that reaches the poorest sections of the society, which the AIADMK-BJP alliance can give to the people.
He said the party aims to bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector.
He also slammed the seat-sharing talks between DMK and its alliance partner. "Their leaders sit and brainstorm how to loot," he said.
This statement comes at a time when DMK and its alliance partner are holding seat-sharing talks ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
“Tamil Nadu knows how DMK treated Amma Jayalalitha Ji. This shows their attitude towards women. Sadly, leaders who troubled Jayalalitha Ji have been rewarded by DMK and Congress," Modi said.
