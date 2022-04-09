Congress Offered Mayawati UP CM Post, But She Didn't Respond: Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party veteran Sonia Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, saying she did not respond to Congress' offer to contest the Uttar Pradesh polls together.
"We gave a message to Mayawati to form an alliance and asked her to become the chief minister. She did not even talk to us,” he said.
The former Congress president alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the ruling BJP in the state because of "the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Pegasus."
The Congress won only two seats out of 403 and got a vote share of less than 2.5 percent in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP retained power.
The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party saw its worst performance in the state’s assembly polls this year. The BSP won just one seat and a vote share of around 13 per cent. Nearly 72 percent of its candidates also lost their deposit in the election.
The former chief minister and Dalit leader had blamed the BJP for ‘maligning’ its image in the minds of Muslim voters as part of the reason behind her defeat.
During the release of the book, titled "The Dalit Truth” that centred on the battles of Dalits and BR Ambedkar's vision, Gandhi said the Constitution is a weapon but it is meaningless without institutions, which he alleged have been captured by the RSS.
"This is not a new assault. It started the day when Mahatma Gandhi was killed with bullets,” he added.
He said Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, gave the weapon to people "but today, that weapon has no meaning" as the media is being controlled and a spyware (Pegasus) is being used to control political leaders.
"This is the reality of India. And when the Constitution becomes defunct, the weak are the worst affected – Dalits, minorities, tribals, unemployed, small farmers and the poor," he said. Pointing out to the state of the country's economy, Gandhi said, "This is the time to fight."
He said Ambedkar and Gandhi had shown that "there is a path, but you need to tread on it. There is a way, but you need to tread that path".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)