PM Modi Chairs BJP Meet on Govt Formation in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 20 March, chaired a high-level meeting with top leaders of his party at his Delhi residence over the formation of new BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and national president JP Nadda were in attendance at the meeting, as per reports.

Earlier on Sunday, the Manipur BJP had unanimously elected N Biren Singh as chief minister again.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath is likely to continue as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and the new cabinet is expected to be sworn in on 25 March.

The newly-appointed MLAs in Uttarakhand, on the other hand, are scheduled to take oath at the Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun on Monday.