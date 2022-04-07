Criminal Procedure Bill 'Unconstitutional': Congress MP Chidambaram in RS

Questioning the constitutional validity of the bill, Chidambaram referred to a Supreme Court judgment from 2010 – in the case of Selvi vs the State of Karnataka – as a precedent that went against the validity of the bill.

"In the Selvi case, the court had said that polygraph, narco analysis, and brain electrical activation profile (BEAP) violate an individual's rights," the former finance minister asserted in Parliament.

He further said that since 2010, the law in India had stated that narco analysis, polygraph tests, and BEAP were unlawful and unconstitutional as they "violate liberty and privacy."

"This law, which the honourable Home Minister has introduced, goes directly against the pronouncement in the Selvi (case)," Chidambaram argued.