Criminal Procedure Bill 'Unconstitutional': Congress MP Chidambaram in RS

The bill proposes to allow the police and prison authorities to collect, store, and analyse physical and biological samples, including the retina and iris scans, of not only convicts but also of those who the police consider suspects of a crime.
(Photo: Sansad TV/PTI)
Congress MP P Chidambaram on Wednesday, 6 April, termed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, "unconstitutional", adding that it violated the "liberty, privacy, and dignity" of people.
The bill, which enables investigating officers to collect the biometric details of prisoners, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. It was moved by Home Minister Amit Shah two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha.
Questioning the constitutional validity of the bill, Chidambaram referred to a Supreme Court judgment from 2010 – in the case of Selvi vs the State of Karnataka – as a precedent that went against the validity of the bill.
"In the Selvi case, the court had said that polygraph, narco analysis, and brain electrical activation profile (BEAP) violate an individual's rights," the former finance minister asserted in Parliament.
He further said that since 2010, the law in India had stated that narco analysis, polygraph tests, and BEAP were unlawful and unconstitutional as they "violate liberty and privacy."
"This law, which the honourable Home Minister has introduced, goes directly against the pronouncement in the Selvi (case)," Chidambaram argued.
He further said that the bill also went against the Puttaswamy verdict in 2017, in which the court had stated that "an invasion of life and personal liberty" could be permitted subject to three criteria: legality, need, and proportionality.
Chidambaram argued that the bill did not satisfy any of the three criteria.
The bill proposes to allow the police and prison authorities to collect, store, and analyse physical and biological samples, including the retina and iris scans, of not only convicts but also of those who the police consider suspects of a crime.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)