Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Dissents Over ‘Jumbo Committees’

Soon after the Congress announced a major rejig in its Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the Assembly elections this year, Member of Parliament (MP) and party leader Karti Chidambaram on Saturday, 2 January, said that such "jumbo committees" served no purpose as none of the appointees would have any authority, which would mean "no accountability". In the organisational rejig, Karti Chidambaram has been named in the executive committee, pradesh election committee and the election coordination committee.

The Congress on Saturday announced a major rejig in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) and set up key election-related panels, including Karti's father P Chidambaram and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar. The party has named 32 vice presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries in the jumbo state unit.

Ruby R Manoharan has been appointed the treasurer of the party's state unit, a statement issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said.