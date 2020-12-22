The Key to Congress’ Revival May Lie in Filling These 3 Vacancies

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's meeting with a section of the "dissenters" on Saturday 18 December may have brought about a truce in the party, at least for now.

The meeting was attended by several members of what has come to be called the "G-23" or the group of 23 leaders who had written a letter to the Congress president a few months ago, expressing concerns over the state of affairs in the party. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan were some of the G-23 attendees in the meeting, among others.

The Quint spoke to a few leaders who attended the meeting as several others who weren't part of it but are in the know.