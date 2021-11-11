Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav’s Younger Son Dies by Suicide in Jabalpur

(If you have suicidal thoughts, or if you know someone who needs help, please refer to this state-wise list of credible mental health professionals.)

Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav's younger son Vibhav alias Vibhu allegedly shot himself dead at his residence on Thursday, 11 November, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead.

MLA from Bargi, Sanjay Yadav also reached the hospital as soon as he got to know about the incident. 17-year-old Vibhu was a Class 12 student and was alone in the house when the incident took place.