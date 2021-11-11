Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav’s Younger Son Dies by Suicide in Jabalpur

Image used for representational purposes.
(File Photo: IANS)
(If you have suicidal thoughts, or if you know someone who needs help, please refer to this state-wise list of credible mental health professionals.)
Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav's younger son Vibhav alias Vibhu allegedly shot himself dead at his residence on Thursday, 11 November, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead.
MLA from Bargi, Sanjay Yadav also reached the hospital as soon as he got to know about the incident. 17-year-old Vibhu was a Class 12 student and was alone in the house when the incident took place.
Kashwani added that the police is collecting more details. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna also reached the spot.
Apart from ascertaining who was in the house after the incident, police suspects that Vibhu was suffering from depression and said that psychological aspects would be examined.
