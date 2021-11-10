Protesting Farmer Reportedly Dies By Suicide at Singhu Border

A farmer, who had been participating in the protest against the Centre's contentious agricultural laws, was found dead at the Kundli-Singhu border adjoining Delhi on Wednesday, 10 November.

Forty-five-year-old Gurpreet Singh, who had hailed from Punjab's Fatehpur Saheb, had allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself to a neem tree by a rope. Singh had reportedly belonged to Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur.

An inquest has been initiated into the matter by the police. The deceased's body has been sent to a civil hospital in Sonipat for post-mortem.