Protesting Farmer Reportedly Dies By Suicide at Singhu Border

A farmer, who had been participating in the protest against the Centre's contentious agricultural laws, was found hanging from a tree at the Kundli-Singhu border adjoining Delhi on Wednesday, 10 November.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Forty-five-year-old Gurpreet Singh, who had hailed from Punjab's Fatehpur Saheb, had allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself to a neem tree by a rope. Singh had reportedly belonged to Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur.
An inquest has been initiated into the matter by the police. The deceased's body has been sent to a civil hospital in Sonipat for post-mortem.
Gurjinder Singh, district convener, Fathehgarh Sahib, BKU Ekta Sidhupur, told The Indian Express:
“He (Gurpreet) had returned to the Singhu border site after visiting his village on Monday. In his conversation with farmers over the past two days, he had mentioned that he was upset regarding the impasse over repeal of farm laws and that despite farmers protesting for over a year, the government had not been listening to the demands of farmers.”
Gurpreet Singh is survived by his wife and a 20-year-old son.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
