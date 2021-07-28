Cong MLA Claims Murder Attempt by Chhattisgarh Min Deo, Gets Notice

Hours after Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Deo walked out of the state Assembly on Tuesday, 27 July, demanding a clarification over the allegations of attempt to murder levelled against him by Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh, the Chhattisgarh Congress has issued a notice to the latter, seeking a clarification on his statement.

PL Punia, in-charge of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, has issued a show-cause notice to Singh over his comments, and has sought a response from the MLA within 24 hours, news agency PTI reported.