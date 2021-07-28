Cong MLA Claims Murder Attempt by Chhattisgarh Min Deo, Gets Notice

Health Minister TS Deo walked out of the state Assembly on Tuesday, 27 July, demanding a clarification over the allegations of attempt to murder levelled against him by Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh.
Hours after Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Deo walked out of the state Assembly on Tuesday, 27 July, demanding a clarification over the allegations of attempt to murder levelled against him by Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh, the Chhattisgarh Congress has issued a notice to the latter, seeking a clarification on his statement.
PL Punia, in-charge of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, has issued a show-cause notice to Singh over his comments, and has sought a response from the MLA within 24 hours, news agency PTI reported.
Ramanujganj MLA Brihaspat Singh on Sunday, 25 July, had alleged that his convoy had been attacked by aides of of the health minister in the state's Surguja district, which falls under Deo, PTI reported.
Singh had filed a police complaint in the Ambikapur district against Sachin Singh Deo, a relative of the health minister, The Wire reported.
The Ramanujganj MLA further stated that his commendation of Chief Chhattisgarh Minister Bhupesh Baghel had ruffled Deo, who himself aspires to the top position, thereby leading to the assault. The allegation comes amid speculations of the preparation of a formula for the sharing of the CM's post in the state.
The opposition BJP on Monday had demanded that the House acknowledge the matter of the allegation and order an inquiry into the claim, HT reported.
While Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu spoke about the incident of the accident on Tuesday, calling it a 'road rage incident', he did not address about the allegations made by Singh against Deo.
Leader of Opposition, Dharamlal Kaushik, subsequently pressed the House to address the issue, PTI reported.
Following this, Assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant observed that he had not received any complaint from either of the two party members regarding the matter of contention, and therefore could not call them to speak on the issue.
“I don't believe I am in a position that I can attend the House till the government presents a clear reply on the issue… I don't consider myself eligible to participate in the proceedings of this House till the time the government does not put a clear reply in this context,” he further asserted, before walking out.
"Your statement has tarnished the image of the party," the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee stated in a show-cause notice to Singh, seeking a response on his allegations against Health Minister Deo, news agency ANI reported.
"This was a small matter. He (MLA Brihaspat Singh) claimed TS Singh Deo wanted to kill him. But he didn't say this before IG, Home Minister, CM. I think he said this in a fit of emotion," PL Punia said, ANI reported, adding that the matter will be resolved on Wednesday.
