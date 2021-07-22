NSO Officials Came to Chhattisgarh Under BJP Rule: CM Bhupesh Baghel

What Happened In 2019?

Two years back, when WhatsApp had informed several Dalit rights lawyers and activists of the spyware attack that had targeted them in 2019, Chhattisgarh government had constituted a committee to probe illegal surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

A three-member committee, which included the Principal Secretary (Home), Raipur IG and Secretary, Department of Public Relations, was constituted to probe the matter. However, the government did not come out with any finding thus far.

Strengthening the Opposition attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the leak of lists with phone numbers of possible surveillance targets, Baghel demanded that the Union government should come clean and set up an enquiry.